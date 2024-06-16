Turkiye’s newest and popular touristic train route

The Mesopotamian Express, which begins in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, and ends in Diyarbakır, the heart of the south-east, provides a one-of-a-kind travel experience of 1,051km, allowing passengers to explore Anatolia’s iconic cities as well as fascinating scenery along the way, as well as long-haul rides at specific points.

The journey from Ankara to Diyarbakir takes 24 hours in total, passing through Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya, Elazığ, and Bingöl. The route includes three-hour breaks in Kayseri and Malatya, and a four-hour stop in Elazığ, giving guests time to rest and explore the cities’ unique architecture and delightful local tastes.

The train has a total capacity of 180 passengers, a nine-bed and one-dining waggon. It includes a refrigerator, lighting and heating, a lavatory, and a storage cabinet for those travelling in the compartments.

A unique route on Anatolian cultural routes

Kayseri, located in the foothills of Mount Erciyes and one of the route’s rest sites, has seen several civilisations since the Hittites. In addition to the mediaeval castle and fortifications in the city centre, visitors can see various Seljuk landmarks, including the Döner Kümbet, the Grand Mosque, and the Gevher Nesibe Madrasa, which houses the Seljuk Civilization Museum. Furthermore, the city’s famed cuisine, particularly “mantı”, provides a one-of-a-kind local experience.