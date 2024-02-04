Turtle discovery

Snorkelling in Redang Island brings fun encounter with sea creatures

SWIMMING with sea turtles is one of the best ocean experiences and one does not need to be a diver to enjoy this activity. A snorkelling session at The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort provides just the chance for you to get up close with these marine creatures. “We guarantee that you can swim with turtles from April to October at The Taaras, and you can see about five to 15 turtles in July and August. We’re the only hotel in Malaysia where you can swim with turtles, and the only hotel in the country with an in-house turtle lab,” said Berjaya Hotels & Resorts group general manager Pravir Mishra.

During the turtle nesting season from April to October, guests have the chance to release hatchlings into the sea, the contributions from this will go towards the research and development of turtle conservation at Seatru Turtle Lab, housed at the lobby of The Taaras. Since 1993, Sea Turtle Research Unit (Seatru) and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) has been collaborating with Berjaya Corp Bhd to sustain sea turtle conservation efforts on Redang Island. The Seatru Turtle Lab is a public viewing laboratory at Taaras that was launched in 2018 to provide sea turtle conservation and education to guests. The laboratory is the first of its kind in Malaysia, allowing in-house guests to witness sea turtle conservation first-hand during their vacation at Taaras. The lab is managed by Taaras’s very own marine biologist who works with a team of Seatru scientists and trained research assistants from UMT. At the lab, guests will be guided through the sea turtle life cycle from nesting and hatching through to species identification, measuring and tagging sea turtles, and understanding natural predators.



