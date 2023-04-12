Two national eSports teams for M5

Team SMG and HomeBois in the fray at this year’s world championship tournament for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team SMG and HomeBois receiving a parliamentary-level sending-off by Adam Adli and the Youth and Sports Ministry. – ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

TWO national eSports teams - Team SMG and HomeBois are representing Malaysia at this year’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship. The teams were given a send-off by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim in parliament on Nov 27. Each team was given a Malaysian flag to take with them to the tournament, which is also dubbed the M5 World Championship and is being hosted by the Philippines. HomeBois qualified after being crowned MPL Malaysia season 12 Champion, while Team SMG secured the spot at the M5 World Championship by being one of the two teams to win the M5 Wild Card tournament.

The two teams will be going up against 14 other international teams for a lion’s share of US$900,000 (RM4,202,100) prize pool, along with the bragging rights of being this year’s best Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team. Those teams are from the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Singapore, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Turkey, the US and Mongolia. The championship kicked off with the group stage first at 2pm Malaysian time (GMT+8) on Dec 2. The first day saw Team SMG go against Turkey’s Fire Flux Esports team and later that day, HomeBois butted heads with Indonesia’s Geek Fam.