Tying the knot

WHEN it comes to achieving that polished, sophisticated look with a necktie, selecting the right tie is just the beginning of the journey. Equally important is mastering the art of knotting, as the chosen knot can dramatically influence the overall aesthetic of your attire. In this guide, we delve into various knot styles to elevate your tie-wearing experience to new heights, complementing the evolving design trends in neckwear.

The full Windsor knot Often revered as the “Grand Daddy” of all knots, the full Windsor knot commands attention with its wide, symmetrical triangular form. This knot exudes confidence and authority, making it a quintessential choice for formal occasions such as presentations, job interviews or weddings. While some may perceive it as bold or imposing, the key lies in embracing its commanding presence. If your demeanour aligns with its powerful aura, do not hesitate to embrace the full Windsor knot for a statement-making ensemble.

The Pratt knot On the other hand, the Pratt knot offers a versatile and refined alternative for those seeking a more understated yet elegant look. Invented by Jerry Pratt and popularised by television anchor Don Shelby in 1989, this medium-sized knot presents a modern twist on the classic double Windsor. With its slightly slimmer profile and balanced symmetry, the Pratt knot is suitable for a range of occasions, from daily wear to evening outings or wedding receptions. Pair it with a narrow or medium-spread collar to exude a casual yet confident demeanour, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and approachability.