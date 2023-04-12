Ubisoft blames it on technical error

GAMERS who played the latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage were interrupted by pop-up advertisements during the week of Nov 20.

Rock Paper Shotgun had earlier reported that console players of older Assassin’s Creed games like Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla encountered Black Friday advertisement pop-ups for the latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage while trying to access in-game menus.

A spokesperson for the games’ publisher, Ubisoft, then reached back to the gaming outlet, blaming the advertisement pop-ups to “technical error”.

“We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin’s Creed titles. This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue,” the statement to Rock Paper Shotgun read.

Gamers and other outlets have rightfully called out the publisher’s use of “technical error” as erroneous, to put it lightly because this is not the first time it has happened in an Assassin’s Creed game.

In 2019, Kotaku reported that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was showing an advertisement for one of its paid expansions in-between in-game menu screens.

Additionally, these kinds of “technical errors” do not happen in a vacuum because the code for the advertisement insert and design has to come from somewhere.

If developers find a way to do this on a large scale, there will probably come a time when players will find their games being interrupted by adult diaper advertisements in the future.