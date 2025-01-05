Looking to upgrade your fridge / freezer?

Before you spend on a typical two- or three-door fridge and freezer combo, why not consider having a dedicated freezer unit? These freezer units come in a variety of shapes and sizes making it easier to fit into your home.

Here are a few factors to consider before buying one.

Hungry mouths to feed

Typically, a dedicated freezer unit will be useful for larger households where there are more people at the makan table. It will allow for more storage space for meats and other items that need deep freezing. This means less trips to the grocery store as well, which can be a time-consuming affair.

Savings by buying things in season

Yes, stock up on items when in season or avoid peak price buying. A good example would be the Chinese New Year festive season when the price of seafood, especially prawns and certain types of fish, skyrocket. Having a sizeable dedicated freezer will allow households to stock up on these items well in advance and in sufficient quantities as well.

Some households are also able to negotiate for better prices from their neighbourhood butchers when buying meat in bulk, which is another incentive during these inflationary times.

Easy access and organisation

Having a standalone freezer allows for better organisation and access. In fact, as it will usually be for items that are not always in use, the freezer unit can be hidden away in a section of the house that has a little bit more space. It does not even have to be in the kitchen. It could even be placed outside for convenience or to save floor space.

Modern options

Most people think of standalone freezer as a bulky chest-like unit catering to businesses, taking up plenty of floor space. But a quick glance online will show that there are plenty of makes that cater to smaller households. Tiny, cute and small, these upright freezers are perfect for a household of four to five family members. Meats, ice creams and a variety of dairy products will fit nicely into its elongated compartment offering solid freezing for items that need it.

Star ratings

Best of all, may modern stand alone freezers come with energy saving ratings that make them cost-efficient. Instead of sharing frozen good space in a typical unit where the door is constantly opened releasing cold air, have one to store those deep freeze items will help lower utility bills. Do not forget a freezer unit can contribute greatly towards the meter readings so this is a good option if a household has kids constantly reaching for the freezer to get ice-lollies and the like.