Under the spotlight

Ng is a firm believer that lighting sets the mood and it is a hugely important factor for any space. Thus it is imperative that lighting consultants be involved in designing a space, be it for living or work. The input from lighting consultants can greatly impact how the finished product will look and feel.

In 2020, she set up her own company Swang Space Sdn Bhd with her husband. The company specialises in lighting consultancy, which is designing spaces using lighting as the primary guide. The couple work closely with architects, interior designer and landscape artists to come up with concepts in lighting design. These include light fittings for interior, exterior, facade and landscape.

Fascinated by the inner workings of lighting systems, Ng decided to further explore the subject of light designing and she realised this was her true calling. She joined a local lighting company to further her “education” in this field and had the chance to come up with her own design, an opportunity which she could not turn down.

She left her job to explore other options. It was then that she realised whenever there is a meeting on design or architecture projects, “someone” is missing at the meeting table – a lighting expert.

Ng, who worked for a locally based Australian company, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering in 2011, and gained 10 years of experience in designing and consulting for building industries, specifically in electrical and lighting services, before quitting in 2018.

“Actually, there is a lot of technicalities behind it, it is not as simple as ‘light is just light’,” explained Ng, who began her career as an electrical engineer, before specialising in integration of lighting into architecture, interior design and building facades.

“For the common man, light is just light, whether a light fixture comes from a shop outside (of the house) or very expensive lights, everything is the same. We take it for granted, but it’s not the same.

For Ng, lighting is a passion that has fascinated her since she was a young girl.

“We take light for granted,” said electrical and lighting designer Ng Suan Lin during an interview with theSun.

They create a mood not just for the eyes but for the mind and heart to feel. Light has an effect on people’s emotional and mental states.

A lighting designer’s job is not just attaching bulbs or lights to brighten up a space, but creating the right ambience by selecting the fixtures that would positively impact the feel and flow of a space.

Mood enhancer

“Architects and interior designers come up with concept designs and tell us what kind of mood and ambience they want from a space, and we select the right lighting to achieve their design intentions. It’s very niche in Malaysia.

“When we design a project, we tell a story, and different projects have different stories and emotional touches to it. For example, for a private residence, we work closely with the client. We try to understand the client as a person and what kind of things he or she likes, and that is how we start to design lights that would fit them,” she explained.

After the lighting fixtures are installed, Ng believes the owner will automatically feel at home and comfortable.

“It’s the way we choose the lights, achieve the kind of ambience for them and for different kinds of space, we want to have a different kind of ambience. We play with colours of lights, which affects us emotionally and our well-being.”

Ng highlights this by using plush hotels as an example: “When we walk into a hotel, we feel relaxed, but we don’t get the same feeling at home. Its curated elements, from the fragrance, lights, design and culture, affecting the space.”

Solar connections

As for homes, they use different kinds of lights for different spaces, depending on the purpose of each space.

“For the living room, we use yellow light, warm white, which is a bit yellowish. When you come from work and walk into your home, the warm light automatically tunes you down. This is why we feel more comfortable and relaxed,” Ng explained. Contrastingly, in the office, white light is used, as it is said to help productivity and connectivity and has a positive impact on our brain waves. She revealed that these light colours have a connection with the colours emitted by the sun.

“The colours of the light are also a part of the dynamic of the sun from sunrise to sunset. The light colours from sunrise, around 8am to 9am, start a bit yellowish but towards noon, the colours slowly brighten to white.

“Around 4pm to 5pm, the sky goes down, and during the sunset, the sky turns yellowish and warmer. This is when our body also starts to relax, we tune (wind) down,” said Ng.

With thousands of choices available, Ng says she helps clients narrow down their lighting choices based on several criteria, including colour, warmth and angle of the light source. The quality, costs and colours of the light matters when it comes to picking the right one. Even cheap quality lights emit different kind of light compared to high quality products.

“The colours shine on the object. A fairly good light brings up the statement piece in your place. If you have an art piece with the right lighting, the art piece will look outstanding,” she said.

Eco-friendly elegance

Ng stressed that she does not simply overload spaces with lights. It is about getting the right balance. She has on a number of occasions halved the number of lights initially thought required, thereby reducing the costs.

Choosing sustainable lighting is also a consideration for some house owners. However, in the lighting field, Ng revealed there are two different perspectives on the issue of sustainability.

LED lights are energy-efficient, but light designers are now looking into increasing their efficiency while using less electricity. On the other hand, manufacturers are looking into reducing the waste of fixtures. Architectural decorative lights are made out of aluminium, and eventually it will get spoiled, and they are looking into re-using the casing again without throwing the full-fitting.

She has also created the Prism Decorative Lighting series after wanting a bedside lamp that emitted less glare. This simple need led to the creation of this series comprising wall lights and table lamps, which integrate local timber into the design. Crafted from recycled timber, it offers an environmentally conscious lighting option, reducing waste while adding a natural rustic charm.

The Prism’s Tree Bois fitting was inspired by the plant, hence, it has a green colour that symbolises values of abundance, growth and environment. The single piece wall light has an angular geometric design and its double layered timber frame allows light to filter through, creating a three-dimensional prism-like pattern. The versatile wall lights function like an art deco piece, making it the unique highlight on any given wall space.

Another one of her creations is the linear fitting Mokuzai – a wooden slightly curved, hanging light design.

“This was inspired when I was in Japan,” said Ng, adding that timber is suitable for people who like a natural feel and earthy tones. She also highlighted that the material is sustainable, long-lasting and have great aesthetics.

Ng created Prism collection for the TIMB3R Design Incubator Programme 3.0, a design incubation programme aimed at stimulating growth in the local timber and furniture manufacturing industries.

Ng rightly points out that the country has an abundance of high quality timber and talented furniture designers but there are no timber lighting fixtures. This is where she believes her expertise and know-how can be invaluable in taking things up a notch and capture global attention.

For Ng, her future looks bright indeed.