Uniqlo launches ‘Find Your Treasure UT’ collection

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo recently launched the “Find Your Treasure UT” collection, a Uniqlo’s collaborative graphic T-shirt collection with K-pop boy group Treasure.

The “Find Your Treasure UT” collection features designs inspired by the characters and music videos of six iconic Treasure songs: Boy, I Love You, Jikjin, Darari, Hello and Bona Bona. The collection features unisex-friendly oversized proportions tailored specifically for this collection.

Featuring six designs, fans of the group will be able to match with their favourite members.

The first design reflects the debut single album’s title song Boy. The phrase “Find your Treasure” that appears in the music video is printed on the front. The back design has the credit title from the CD jacket.

The second design is from the second single album’s title song I Love You. The front has the heart motif depicted on the CD jacket of the group’s second single album The First Step: Chapter Two. The back features a photo print of the seaside scene that appears in the music video.

Inspired by the cool atmosphere and fast-paced feel of the music video for their first mini album’s title song Jikjin, the third design is inspired by a fictional automotive brand. The front has a small motif suggesting a brand logo. The back has a graphic with an imaginary car speeding by.

This fourth design features the striking lyrics of the first mini album’s song Darari. The front has the word “darari” that is repeated throughout the song, arranged in a stylised font. The back hem is printed with Treasure’s key visual graphic.