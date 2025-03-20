Kuala Lumpur is set to reach new heights when Paul Van Dyk takes over Lane 23 on April 24 for his This World Is Ours album tour.

A pioneer in electronic music, Van Dyk has shaped the global trance scene for decades. Now, he will bring his unmistakable sound to Lane 23, where music is not just heard — it is experienced. Powered by Lane 23’s cutting-edge L-Acoustics system, Van Dyk’s set promises will take fans through the essence of trance.

The night will feature selections from his latest album, including Back 2 The FVTR and Stay, alongside reworked classics such as For An Angel, a track that continues to shape dance floors worldwide.

“We chose Van Dyk not only for his legendary status but also for the timeless tracks that have defined trance for over four decades. Bringing him to Lane 23 is an honour and a privilege. Malaysia has a passionate trance community, and this event is for them as much as it is for the music,” said Lane 23 co-founder Victor Wang.

Tickets for Van Dyk at Lane 23 are now available, with early bird pricing at RM90 from March 13 to April 2. General Admission will be priced at RM120 from April 3 to 24.