Versatility of yoghurt

Exploring delicious recipes using this fave dairy product

Mango lassi is perfect for cooling off on a hot day. – PEXELSPIC

YOGHURT, a beloved staple in many cuisines around the world, holds a special place in culinary culture due to its versatility and health benefits. From breakfast to dessert, yoghurt can be incorporated into various dishes to elevate flavours and add creaminess. Here are four delightful yoghurt-based recipes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more. Mango lassi Simple, refreshing and just bursting with natural flavours and goodness, mango lassi is a classic Indian drink that perfectly balances the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the tanginess of yoghurt. This creamy dessert drink is easy to prepare – even kitchen novices will have no problem whipping up this concoction. Ingredients 1 ripe mango, peeled and diced 1 cup of plain yoghurt 1/2 cup milk 2 tablespoons honey or sugar (adjust to taste) Ice cubes (optional) Instructions 1. In a blender, combine the diced mango, yoghurt, milk, honey or sugar. 2. Blend until smooth and creamy. 3. If desired, add ice cubes to the blender and blend until the lassi reaches your desired consistency. 4. Pour the mango lassi into glasses and serve chilled. Garnish with a sprinkle of ground cardamom or a slice of fresh mango if desired.

Frozen oat yoghurt Frozen oat yoghurt is a delightful frozen treat that is not only delicious but also healthy. Packed with nutrients from oats and yoghurt, this dessert is perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings guilt-free. Ingredients 2 cups of plain yoghurt 1/2 cup rolled oats 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract Optional toppings: fresh berries, chopped nuts, honey Instructions 1. In a blender or food processor, combine the Greek yoghurt, rolled oats, honey or maple syrup and vanilla extract. 2. Blend until smooth and creamy. 3. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn until it reaches a frozen yoghurt consistency. 4. Transfer the frozen yoghurt to a container and freeze for an additional one to two hours to firm up. 5. Serve the frozen oat yoghurt scoops in bowls or cones, topped with your favourite toppings such as fresh berries, chopped nuts or a drizzle of honey.

Cucumber raita Cucumber raita is a refreshing and cooling side dish that complements spicy Indian curries and rice dishes perfectly. Made with yoghurt and fresh cucumbers, it is a simple yet flavourful accompaniment to any meal. Ingredients 1 cucumber, grated 1 cup of plain yoghurt 1/4 teaspoon roasted cumin powder Salt to taste Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish Instructions 1. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated cucumber, plain yoghurt, roasted cumin powder and salt. 2. Mix well until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined. 3. Refrigerate the cucumber raita for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. 4. Before serving, garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

Tuna salad Tuna salad gets a creamy twist with the addition of yoghurt, making it a healthier alternative to traditional mayo-based dressings. Packed with protein and flavour, this salad is perfect for a quick and satisfying meal. Ingredients 2 cans of tuna, drained 1/2 cup plain yoghurt 2 tablespoons of lemon juice 2 tablespoons chopped celery 2 tablespoons chopped red onion Salt and pepper to taste Optional additions: diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, avocado Instructions 1. In a mixing bowl, combine the drained tuna, plain yoghurt, lemon juice, chopped celery and chopped red onion. 2. Mix until all the ingredients are evenly coated with the yoghurt dressing. 3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. 4. If desired, add optional additions such as diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes or avocado for extra flavour and texture. 5. Serve the tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, as a sandwich filling or with crackers for a satisfying meal.