Victor Wong’s debut Malaysia concert to feature guest performers

AFTER a 29-year journey in the industry, Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Victor Wong has realised his fervent aspiration of staging his inaugural solo concert in his home country.

During a pre-concert press conference this week, amid discussions on the concert’s unique elements, Victor serendipitously broached the subject of “guest performers“, igniting curiosity among attendees.

“Initially, I aimed to shroud the identity of our guests in mystery,“ he remarked.

However, prodded by the persistent inquiries of the affable host XiaoYu, he divulged three defining traits of the anticipated performers: “He emerged on the scene after my debut, has a youthful exuberance, and exude moments of undeniable charm.”

Speculation swiftly arose regarding the potential presence of local singer Aniu. Caught off guard, Victor momentarily faltered, thereafter resorting to a series of sips and brow-wiping gestures.

“Let’s reserve the revelation for another occasion,” Victor replied.

On the prospect of his 11-year-old son Jayden Wong gracing the stage alongside him, Victor explained: “Jayden possesses a burgeoning sense of independence. It remains uncertain whether he’s ready to step onto such a grand stage, but I’m determined to sway him.”

Since Jayden’s viral rendition of Come In Sit at the tender age of eight, anticipation has been rife for a father-son duet.