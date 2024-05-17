Victor Wong’s debut Malaysia concert to feature guest performers

AFTER a 29-year journey in the industry, Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Victor Wong has realised his fervent aspiration of staging his inaugural solo concert in his home country.
During a pre-concert press conference this week, amid discussions on the concert’s unique elements, Victor serendipitously broached the subject of “guest performers“, igniting curiosity among attendees.
“Initially, I aimed to shroud the identity of our guests in mystery,“ he remarked.
However, prodded by the persistent inquiries of the affable host XiaoYu, he divulged three defining traits of the anticipated performers: “He emerged on the scene after my debut, has a youthful exuberance, and exude moments of undeniable charm.”
Speculation swiftly arose regarding the potential presence of local singer Aniu. Caught off guard, Victor momentarily faltered, thereafter resorting to a series of sips and brow-wiping gestures.
“Let’s reserve the revelation for another occasion,” Victor replied.
On the prospect of his 11-year-old son Jayden Wong gracing the stage alongside him, Victor explained: “Jayden possesses a burgeoning sense of independence. It remains uncertain whether he’s ready to step onto such a grand stage, but I’m determined to sway him.”
Since Jayden’s viral rendition of Come In Sit at the tender age of eight, anticipation has been rife for a father-son duet.
Beyond the unexpected focus on guest performers, Victor candidly expounded on the concert’s attributes. He acknowledged that the foremost challenge lay in curating the setlist.
“This locale holds profound sentimental value, harbouring a trove of melodies that resonate uniquely with Malaysian fans. From my inaugural composition to selections from my formative years, each holds a special place in the repertoire.”
Reflecting on the unprecedented deliberation involved in song selection, Victor divulged: “Traditionally, I defer to organisers for artistic decisions, yet this instance necessitated ongoing talks with my team and event coordinators.”
The “See You Today” tour in Malaysia not only promises an exclusive setlist tailored for local fans but also attempts to transpose elements from the inaugural Taipei concert to Malaysian shores.
“My Taipei showcase extended over three hours, infused with theatrical flair. We’re exploring the possibility of replicating this spectacle in Malaysia,” said Wong.
The “See You Today” 2024 Concert Tour in Malaysia will be held on June 29, 2024 evening at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands. Ticket prices range from RM208 to RM598. The concert is presented by Top Productions & Entertainment.