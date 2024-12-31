Visionary style

Complete your wardrobe with stylish eyewear for men

Lee Jong Suk is the face for Boss’s Global campaign.

ULTRA-COOL chic, papparazzi-baiting glamour or adding just a hint of elusive mystery. When it comes to dressing up, sunglasses can be the finishing touch for men – the cherry on top, so to speak. Shades can be instrumental in elevating one’s personal style, giving an edge to one’s outfit. Here are six new eyewear collections that will elevate your ensemble to new heights. Boss Eyewear Fall/Winter 2024’s Collection Combining sophistication with sustainability, Boss’s latest Eyewear Fall/Winter Collection features an array of sleek and eco-friendly sunglasses and optical frames. Crafted in Acetate Renew composed of bio-based and recycled materials, the collection is curated for the modern man in mind, designed across three distinctive lines: Boss Signature Bold, Boss Signature Light and BB Logo.

The sunglasses from the Boss Signature Bold line are accented with Boss’s signature metal detail linked to Boss iconic stripes and enhanced by a new rich colour treatment, which includes solid colours, in double-layer combinations and transparent horn effects. Its offerings include the BOSS 1717/S, bold round sunglasses in Acetate Renew. You can get them in black with violet lenses, grey with green-shaded lenses and Havana with grey lenses. As for the Boss Signature Light Collection, you can look to purchase the BOSS 1723/S. The BOSS 1723/S is a caravan sunglass in stainless steel with Acetate Renew temples, available in gold and black with dark grey lenses and matte silver and black with dark grey lenses. Those who seek a more sophisticated look can opt for the BB Logo line. The collection’s refinement is reflected in its BOSS 1743/S, a pair of stainless steel caravan sunglasses designed to stand out.

Levi’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Collaborating with Safilo Group, Levi’s latest collection is the right combination of style and tradition, conveying an edgy yet timeless aesthetic. The glasses and optical frames evoke the cool appeal of the California lifestyle while drawing inspiration from Levi’s seasonal collection. Sustainability is another crucial component, influencing the three different series. The Seasonal Collection, for instance, introduces new sunglasses in bio-based polyamide including bio-based content derived from castor oil seeds, producing a highly durable and lightweight material. They come in various colours, all featuring the vertical Levi’s Red Tab Logo either in red or galvanic colours. The Sporty Leisure Collection, as the name implies, caters to sports enthusiasts.

You can look forward to new styles in bio-based polyamide, featuring an easy-to-wear matte texture and rubber details in colour contrast, offered in an eye-catching colour palette with classic and transparent tones. The Optical Collection balances out the whole collection, bringing in feminine energy with its lightweight frames. Crafted with bio-based polyamide, the frames have slim temples in metal marked with Levi’s logo and proposed in a subtle colour palette.

Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2024 Eyewear Collection Designed by American fashionista Wes Gordon, the new Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter Eyewear Collection is the epitome of femininity and elegance, embodying the essence of the brand in its Seasonal and Essential lines. Incorporating shades of elegance, the Seasonal line presents new classy House of Herrera sunglasses and optical frames, decorated on the temples with a glamorous take on colour-blocking. HER0254/S is among its main stars. HER0254/S is an in-trend oversized butterfly sunglasses, exquisitely crafted and decorated by double-rounded metal studs on the front. Its temples are elevated by two rich-coloured glued acetate inserts in tone with the brand’s logo and complemented by a branded chain, inspired by Caroline Herrera’s fine jewellery.

The Essential Collection consists of easy-to-wear sunglasses and optical frames in bi-layer acetate, coming in two forms: HER0258/S and HER0275. The HER0258/S sunglasses are crafted with a skilful milling technique, revealing unexpected colour combinations. The CH monogram is subtly visible on the temples in thermoformed bi-layer acetate, enhanced by outline contrasts. The HER0275 optical frames are easy-to-wear frames in acetate, elevated by exquisite colour-block combinations on the temples and embellished by the bi-colour checkerboard metal decoration, with a laser-engraved CH monogram. Etro Fall/Winter 2024 Eyewear Collection Edginess is a strong inspiration in Etro’s latest Fall/Winter 2024 Eyewear Collection. The collection delivers sophisticated designs and exquisite craftsmanship, embellished by the brand’s signature motives.

The collection’s Etromania Sunglasses, for one, stands out with a bold and edgy architecture. It is further elevated by distinctive elements such as the Pegaso detail cut-out on the bold temples and Paisley motifs printed on selected colourways. It also has a butterfly oversized frame in acetate, enhanced by thick volumes that come with burgundy shaded lenses and various other colours. The Etroscreen Sunglasses and Optical Frames reflect the same edge, conveying a fashion-forward attitude with its edgy design and sharp volumes with the Pegaso detail standing out on the temples. ETRO0049/G/S is among the collection’s testaments. The sunglasses feature a square flat-top shape, available in black with a gold logo and grey-shaded lenses. The Etro Paisley sunglasses and optical frames exude edginess with modern shapes elevated by Paisley motifs, now interpreted as the exquisite architecture of the temples and enhanced by a unique colour palette with beautiful horn effects.

Carrera Fall/Winter 2024 Collection The new sunglasses from the Carrera Fall/Winter Collection are all about pushing boundaries. The Italian company presents new expressions of Carrera through three new series: The Flag Collection, The Women’s Collection and Signature Collection. The Flag Collection may be the company’s boldest expression yet as it incorporates oversized and daring styles. Notable pieces include the Flaglab 17, a mask design with racing-inspired temples and distinct round cut-out details. The Women’s Collection is designed for contemporary women, introducing new styles for self-confidence and boldness such as the CA Unica/SE sunglasses. It comes with a bold flat-top shape in acetate and a metal logo plaque on the temples. Sunglasses from the Signature Collection, on the other hand, offer a mixture of classic shapes with a contemporary edge such as the CARRERA 338/S. Crafted from lightweight stainless steel and polyamide, it combines technical expertise and craftsmanship for the ultimate comfort.