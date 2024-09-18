Walker set for Malaysian concert after cancelled show

WORLD-FAMOUS DJ and producer Alan Walker is set to return to Malaysia on Nov 8, at KL Base, Sungai Besi for a concert that will be exclusive for South East Asia, giving Malaysian fans a rare opportunity to witness his live performance after the cancellation of his previously scheduled June show.

The June 22 show, part of the Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt.I, was cancelled due to “a series of unfortunate events” beyond Walker’s control. According to his team, the cancellation came after critical issues were raised just days before the show, including safety concerns with the stage setup and payment disputes with local vendors. A thorough investigation by an independent third party led to the decision to cancel the concert to prioritise the safety and well-being of fans.

In response to the setback, Walker promised to make things right and his upcoming show, dubbed Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt.II, is his way of honouring that commitment.

To show his dedication to his Malaysian fans, Walker will personally fund this concert to ensure a flawless event and guarantee fair compensation to the local vendors involved.

“I want Malaysians to know they are valued and respected. This is not just a concert – it is a promise fulfilled and a gesture of love from me as an artist who cares deeply for his fans,” Walker stated.

His heartfelt message aims to reassure fans that their support does not go unnoticed, especially after the challenges surrounding the previous event.