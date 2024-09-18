Walker set for Malaysian concert after cancelled show

WORLD-FAMOUS DJ and producer Alan Walker is set to return to Malaysia on Nov 8, at KL Base, Sungai Besi for a concert that will be exclusive for South East Asia, giving Malaysian fans a rare opportunity to witness his live performance after the cancellation of his previously scheduled June show.
The June 22 show, part of the Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt.I, was cancelled due to “a series of unfortunate events” beyond Walker’s control. According to his team, the cancellation came after critical issues were raised just days before the show, including safety concerns with the stage setup and payment disputes with local vendors. A thorough investigation by an independent third party led to the decision to cancel the concert to prioritise the safety and well-being of fans.
In response to the setback, Walker promised to make things right and his upcoming show, dubbed Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt.II, is his way of honouring that commitment.
To show his dedication to his Malaysian fans, Walker will personally fund this concert to ensure a flawless event and guarantee fair compensation to the local vendors involved.
“I want Malaysians to know they are valued and respected. This is not just a concert – it is a promise fulfilled and a gesture of love from me as an artist who cares deeply for his fans,” Walker stated.
His heartfelt message aims to reassure fans that their support does not go unnoticed, especially after the challenges surrounding the previous event.
Ticket holders from the cancelled June show will be compensated with free entry to the upcoming concert. Additionally, they will receive a 15% discount on extra tickets if they wish to bring friends along. Walker and his team are coordinating with the previous event promoter to assist fans still waiting for refunds.
Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Walker performs hits like Faded, Darkside and Alone.
Over the years, he has worked with top artists like Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, Sia and Coldplay, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential DJ producers worldwide. His latest album Walkerworld, released in 2023, continues to captivate listeners globally.
The concert will be organised by Livescape, renowned for events like It’s The Ship and Rockaway. Ticket sales are now live on All-Access, with Early Bird tickets priced at RM198 and discounted rates of RM120 for those under 18. The concert is open to attendees aged 15 and above, with those under 18 requiring a guardian aged 19 or older.
Existing ticket holders must exchange their tickets and redeem their 15% discount via All-Access by September 26 to ensure entry. VIP and Cat 1 ticket holders will enjoy fast-track entry for premium viewing positions at the show.