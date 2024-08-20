Welcome to bizarre world of Babymetal

SO you heard the excited chatter about the Babymetal gig tomorrow. Or maybe you are one of the thousands who are going to catch Bring Me The Horizon’s concert and are not well versed with all things Babymetal.

Here are a few choice nuggets to stoke your curiosity prompting perhaps a late dash for tickets.

We are kawaii

The band fall into uniquely Japanese creation – kawaii metal. This genre blends heavy metal music with various J-pop characteristics such as catchy-as-hell melodies and an idol aesthetic. The latter prompting extreme devotion among its followers as they slavishly follow every aspect of the performers’ lives.

Also known as idol metal, cute metal, J-pop metal or kawaiicore, this genre sounds bizarre and should not work. But it does as the worldwide popularity of Babymetal clearly demonstrates.

Babymetal is considered the pioneers of this genre, which was the brainchild of its producer Kobometal, with the “Baby” in its moniker signifying the birth of a new musical sound.