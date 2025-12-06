French absurdist play takes on local flavour

Lian prepares for the puppet show, while the Medium appears to deliver a message from God.

EVIDENTLY, Le Tabouret, meaning The Stool, is not your typical theatre production. It blends surreal glove puppetry with the spirit of Eugene Ionesco’s original absurdist work, creating a visually striking and emotionally resonant experience. It is co-produced by Penang’s Noise Performance House and Ombak Potehi (Wave-breaking Puppet Theatre). Directed and written by Dylan Yeo, the production also features Marcus Lim as Potehi coach and music/sound designer, and Siew Thung in the lead role as Chen Yu Lian.

The cast includes Lee Chin Kuan as Zhang Ming and Li Jun as the Medium. Live music is performed by Marcus Lim, Kang Su Kheng and a group known as Lofi Shanghai. The journey began in 2021 with script development, followed by a 30-minute preview in 2022. In 2023, it evolved into a full-length show, supported by the Krishen Jit Fund. Since then, it has picked up accolades, including Best Leading Actor (Theatre) at the 19th BOH Cameronian Arts Awards and three ADA Drama Award nominations. “This is our first time touring the full show. Penang was a natural choice. When I first staged it in Kuala Lumpur, Ombak Potehi was the first to support me. It felt right to bring it home to them,” Yeo told theSun.

Ombak Potehi is a collective of young, multi-ethnic Malaysian artists committed to reviving the endangered art of glove puppetry. Trained under the renowned MingYu Feng Puppet Troupe, they specialise in puppet manipulation, narrative chanting and Minnan opera, while innovating with contemporary theatre storytelling techniques. Yeo found merging Ionesco’s post-war themes with traditional Chinese puppetry challenging at first. However, he soon learnt that what was needed was some adaptation. “Learning to perform Potehi live was tough. But the story’s structure was surprisingly compatible,” he said. Despite the story being written over 70 years ago, the play’s central theme of loneliness and quiet disappearance remains relevant today.