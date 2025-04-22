White Snake slithers in Malaysia

CHINA’S highest-grossing domestically produced opera film White Snake, which premiered in Malaysia in conjunction with the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia last week, will play in selected cinemas across Malaysia beginning this Thursday.

The film showcases the unique charm of traditional Cantonese opera to Malaysian audiences, further promoting cultural exchange between Malaysia and China and serving as a cultural bridge that strengthens the enduring friendship between the two nations.

White Snake was brought to Malaysia by Juxta Films and premiered last week at Dadi Cinema Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The film is a joint production of Zhujiang Film Group, Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre and Foshan Cultural Tourism Co Ltd. It was filmed by Zhuying Film and Television Production Co Ltd, directed by Zhang Xianfeng and written by Mo Fei. The film stars actors Zeng Xiaomin and Wen Ruqing, with co-starring roles by Wang Yanfei, Zhu Hongxing and others.

Since its release in China in 2021, the film has garnered widespread acclaim and won numerous awards and nominations, including Outstanding Feature Film at the 19th China Huabiao Film Awards, nomination for Best Chinese Opera Film at the 32nd China Golden Rooster Awards, Outstanding Work Award at the 12th Guangdong Provincial Spiritual Civilisation Construction “Five Ones Project” and the highest-rated Chinese-language film at the 2021 Douban Film Annual Awards, among others.

White Snake is based on The Legend of the White Snake, one of China’s four great love folktales – it is the love story of Bai Suzhen and Xu Xian. The film blends the traditional Cantonese opera of singing, reciting, acting and acrobatics with modern cinematic storytelling, creating a captivating fusion of visual spectacle and emotional depth.

Director Zhang collaborated with special effects teams from Australia and New Zealand, alongside a top CG animation production company from Shenzhen, China, to craft breathtaking visual effects. Unlike Hollywood-style special effects,

the film emphasises classical Chinese aesthetics, focusing on the interplay of reality and illusion, which further enhances the poetic ambience of the opera and Eastern aesthetics.

This premiere aims to promote the rich heritage of traditional Chinese culture and strengthen the cultural exchange as well as cooperation between Malaysia and China.

The release of White Snake is not just a revival of traditional culture but also a significant contribution to cultural exchange and heritage. Through this film, Malaysian audiences are able to experience the unique charm of Cantonese opera, marking a new chapter in the cultural exchange between China and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, representatives from Juxta Films and Zhujiang Film Production Co Ltd paid a visit to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) to explore opportunities for deepening cultural exchange between Malaysia and China. The meeting focused on fostering bilateral cooperation in the creative industry and promoting greater mutual understanding through shared cultural initiatives.

Finas CEO Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib commended White Snake for its innovative integration of high-end visual treatments with traditional storytelling. He highlighted the film’s role in rejuvenating cultural heritage, noting its success in capturing the interest of younger audiences while preserving the essence of Cantonese opera.

White Snake has also partnered with Guangdong Lingnantong Co Ltd to launch a limited-edition co-branded commemorative & “national all-in-one” travel card. The Lingnan Pass, already accepted in over 330 cities across China, as well as in Hong Kong and Macau, supports convenient payments for public transportation including buses and subways.

With the recent implementation of mutual visa exemption between Malaysia and China, the card offers an easy and efficient “one-card travel” solution for Malaysian tourists visiting China.