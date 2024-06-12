Wicked wonders

Spellbinding retelling of classic tale

DIRECTED by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One soars onto the silver screen, adapting the beloved 2003 Broadway musical for a new generation. Inspired by Gregory Maguire’s Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which is a fresh take on L. Frank Baum’s classic Oz series. The film brings a visually striking, emotionally rich story to life. With powerhouse performances, gripping narratives and reimagined connections, Wicked offers audiences a cinematic feast – though not without a few shortcomings. At the heart of the film lies Elphaba, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo, whose emerald skin and striking presence set her apart from birth. The narrative begins with a raw exploration of Elphaba’s strained relationships, particularly with her family who fail to embrace her unique nature. As she handles life at the University of Shiz, a school of wizardry, her story intertwines with that of Glinda, played with delightful charisma by Ariana Grande. Initially a portrait of vanity and privilege, Glinda evolves into a relatable character through her budding friendship with the misunderstood Elphaba. Their chemistry is nothing short of magical and the two leads are so captivating in their roles that it is impossible to envision anyone else stepping into their shoes. Grande’s impeccable comedic timing and charm breathe life into Glinda while Erivo’s emotional depth captures the audience’s hearts. Both actresses deliver powerhouse performances with vocal talent that raises the film’s musical moments to dazzling heights. The camaraderie between the characters transcends the screen, making the progression of their relationship from rivals to trusted friends, an emotional cornerstone of the movie.

Balancing magic and emotion The subplot involving Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, a charming yet conflicted prince, adds complexity to the narrative. Torn between his initial infatuation with Glinda and his growing affection for Elphaba, Fiyero embodies the emotional tug-of-war that underscores the movie’s themes of prejudice and acceptance. Bailey’s charisma and nuanced performance shine as his romantic storyline sets a promising foundation for the sequel. As the main cast delivers exceptional performances, the supporting characters are somewhat outshined. Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, however, makes a memorable impact as Madame Morrible, a cunning magic teacher. Jeff Goldblum’s take on the Wizard provides a quirky edge and Peter Dinklage’s portrayal of the enigmatic professor Doctor Dillamond adds depth to the secondary cast. Although these roles could have been more fleshed out, their presence enriches the narrative fabric. Strengths and shortcomings The cinematography, while striking in parts, occasionally falls short of the grand, vibrant aesthetic fans anticipated. Given the extensive marketing campaign, viewers might have expected a bolder visual experience. Though the minimal use of CGI lends authenticity to certain scenes, slightly more CGI could have elevated the fantastical elements, aligning better with the story’s magical undertones.

The film’s faithfulness to the Broadway production is a strength and challenge. Fans of the musical will appreciate the devotion to its source material but newcomers may find the familiarity of the plot detracts from its intrigue. The run-time, stretching to nearly three hours, mostly holds attention through energetic dance numbers, spectacular singing and humorous interludes. However, some moments feel relentless, leaving viewers craving a momentary respite from the whirlwind of activity. Ending on a powerful yet abrupt note, the movie builds anticipation for its second instalment, slated for release in 2025. The cliffhanger, though emotionally charged, risks leaving some audiences feeling unfulfilled, especially as the story’s trajectory hints at predictable outcomes for part two.