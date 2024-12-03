Winnie bids farewell to Nine.i

THE group Nine.i has officially announced the departure of Winnie, a former contestant on the idol survival show Boys Planet. Having joined Nine.i in March 2022, Winnie has been on hiatus since April of the same year due to a shoulder muscle rupture.

FirstOne Entertainment, the managing company, disclosed that despite consistent efforts in exercise and rehabilitation for a complete recovery, medical advice indicated a high risk of recurrence with excessive choreography.

Following extensive discussions, the decision was made to conclude Winnie’s activities as a member of Nine.i, known for its demanding choreography.

The company expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and love for Winnie. While acknowledging the conclusion of his tenure with the group, FirstOne assured fans that Winnie will take time to focus on recovering his health and explore various personal activities.

Nine.i will continue as a nine-member group and fans are encouraged to extend their warm support to both Winnie and the remaining members of the group.