Wizards’s Exclusive: Harried Dronesmith

EMBARK on a thrilling adventure with Wizards of the Coast (SEA) as they unveil the captivating Harried Dronesmith card in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, Murders At Karlov Manor.

Get an exclusive sneak peek into the enchanting realm of Magic: The Gathering as Wizards of the Coast invites fans to discover the extraordinary Harried Dronesmith.

This isn’t just any card, it’s a dynamic game-changer set to inject fresh energy and excitement into the already acclaimed card game.

Join the excitement by using the hashtag #MTGKarlov across your social media platforms, and don’t forget to tag @MagicTheGathering.apac on Facebook. Brace yourself for a whole new level of magic and exhilaration.