Wukong’s oriental rave

MARK your calendars for June 15, as Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach is hosting a music event that is set to thrill music fans. Part of Heineken’s global music initiative – “Refresh Your Music, Refresh Your Nights” – it brings together some of the most dynamic talents in the music industry.

One of the standout performers is regional sensation Wukong, renowned for his unique fusion of cross-cultural musical styles. In an interview with theSun, Wukong shared insights into his artistic process and vision.

East meets west

When asked about how he integrates traditional Chinese culture and mythology into his oriental rave style, Wukong, whose real name is Alfy Ngor, explained: “I draw inspiration from everything – Chinese instruments, cinema, our language and the rich cultural tapestry around us. The diversity in our culture and mythology provides endless material. For me, it is about being authentic and offering the world something completely new that I’m passionate about.”

On navigating the balance between artistic experimentation and audience expectations, Wukong explained that he always tests his ideas in person, as there is no better way to gauge success or failure than in front of an audience. While oriental rave is his signature style, he is eager to explore other genres and collaborations. Later this year, fans can expect Oriental Rave 2.0, which will be even bigger and better.

Promoting Asian culture

Discussing his vision for promoting Asian culture through his music, Wukong emphasised the importance of representation on stage and in the music scene. Each country in Asia has something unique to offer, and many people are unaware of the rich cultural heritage. Music is a universal connector, and he aims to introduce Asian culture to the world through his performances.

As he prepares for the upcoming event, Wukong revealed that fans in Malaysia can expect something fresh and exciting. He has been working on new music and visuals, with a special new track set to drop the same weekend. He described it as an emotional experience and expressed his excitement for the event: “I’m thrilled for the Heineken Refresh event and have crafted a unique set just for my Malaysian fans.”

Prepare for an unforgettable night as Wukong and other talented artists bring you an evening filled with great music.