Xikers set to light up KL with its first Asian tour

K-POP group Xikers is bringing its electrifying performances to Malaysia on Jan 19, 2025 as part of its highly anticipated 2025 Xikers World Tour Tricky House: First Encounter.

The group, under KQ Entertainment, will perform at 8pm in JioSpace, Kuala Lumpur.

Since debuting on March 30, 2023, Xikers have captured global attention with its unique sound and captivating stage presence. Its debut EP, House Of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing, catapulted the group into the spotlight, earning Xikers the moniker of “monster rookies”.

The EP topped the Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart, fourth on the Billboard World Albums Chart and 75th on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Its second EP, House Of Tricky: How To Play, shattered the group’s own records, nearly doubling its first-week album sales. The group’s dynamic energy was further showcased during its inaugural US tour, Tricky House: First Encounter In USA, solidifying the group’s reputation as a “performance blockbuster”.

Following a successful Australian tour this year, Xikers expanded its reach to Asia, with stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Jakarta. Fans can expect a thrilling showcase of the group’s global hits and choreography, promising an unforgettable night.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur concert go on sale Thursday, priced between RM296 to RM696.