You.will.knovv artistes to play gig in Kuala Lumpur

KOREAN alternative R&B label You.will.knovv has announced it is going on tour across Asia for the first time with three of its artistes on board and Malaysia is included!

Featuring Tabber, Rad Museum and Miso, You.will.knovv in Malaysia 2025 is bringing the vibes to ZEPP Kuala Lumpur on Oct 4.

Founded by fellow artiste Dean in 2017, You.will.knovv is known for its boundary-pushing sound and atmospheric style.

Organised by TopGallant Show, this tour opens a new chapter for the label, where its artistes bring their distinctive musical world to the stage for fans across Asia to experience up close.

The three respective acts are set to deliver a live experience that captures the emotional depth and immersive artistry that defines their music.

Tabber, known for his gruff voice and versatility to shift between rap and vocals, will be making a Malaysian comeback.

First garnered attention with his Deep End Mix Tape (2020), he has collaborated with artistes such as Romderful, Punchnello, Apro, Keyon Christ, Syd, Paul Blanco and Yerin Baek.

After participating in season 10 of Show Me The Money, Tabber dropped the album Madness Always Turns to Sadness in 2023.

Rad Museum, who is making his return to Malaysia, burst onto the scene with his debut EP Scene in 2017, which got him nominated for Best New Artiste and Best R&B/Soul album at the 2018 Korean Music Awards.

His solo albums in recent years include Rad from 2022, which won R&B Album of the Year at the 2023 Korean Hiphop Awards, Girl from 2023 and Home Sick from 2024.

Miso made headlines as the first Korean artiste to participate in the renowned Red Bull Music Academy.

Her unique tone and genre-bending musical style quickly ascended her as an artiste with fascinating energy and timeless taste. Known for tracks such as Take Me, Let It Go and Alone, she was also featured on songs with Epik High, Crush, Prep and more. This will be her debut appearance in Malaysia.

Tickets will go on sale July 18, and prices range from RM238 to RM538. Fans who purchase VIP tickets will receive some exciting gifts and a chance to win posters and photo slots with the artistes.