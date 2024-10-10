Youtube most popular platform among Malaysian adults

YOUTUBE is the most popular platform among Malaysian adults, with 87% usage, followed by Facebook and TikTok at 80% respectively and Instagram at 74%, according to a new research report titled E-commerce Influencer Marketing in Southeast Asia that touches on the Malaysian market.

The report highlighted that Malaysia’s social media usage and influencer impact are notably lower than regional averages.

In terms of influencer impact, both celebrity and mega influencers have significant sway in Malaysia, with 62% and 61% of respondents indicating they strongly influence purchasing decisions respectively. However, only 75% of Malaysians make purchases based on influencer recommendations, compared to 82% regionally.

Fashion and beauty are the most influenced categories, with 65% and 61% of purchases driven by social media figures respectively, though the overall impact of influencers in Malaysia is less pronounced compared to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries.

Other key information revealed by the research are:

- Influencer impact on subscriptions

Around 89% of Malaysian consumers are swayed by influencer recommendations, particularly in health, wellness and food (93%), news and literature (92%), as well as pets and dating services (91%).

- Live commerce popularity

TikTok dominates as the top live commerce platform in Malaysia at 80%, followed by Shopee at 69%, as good deals are the main draw for 75% of users.

- Power of product reviews

About 64% of Malaysian consumers are influenced by product reviews during live commerce sessions.

- Opportunities in travel

Over 12 months, 57% of Malaysians made accommodations through bookings while 55% purchased activities and attractions.

- Potential in online courses & services

The relatively lower adoption of online courses and services in Malaysia at 79% indicated the opportunity for growth. The report further indicated that influencer campaigns focused on education and skill-building could help attract new subscribers.

The research was conducted by partnership management platform impact.com in collaboration with e-commerce market intelligence provider Cube Asia.

The report delved into the evolving e-commerce landscape in Southeast Asia, highlighting the differentiation required due to new dynamics like emerging channels, innovative platforms and changing consumer expectations. It also explored the growing significance of influencer marketing in driving brand visibility and consumer engagement.

In addition to the comprehensive surveys, the report featured in-depth insights and interviews with brands and influencers, providing a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of influencer marketing.