List of drinks for get-togethers with friends, family

THE phrase “Jom, yum cha” is quintessentially Malaysian and the beginning of perennial camaraderie and even, relationships. Yum cha is actually a Cantonese tradition that normally involves tea and dim sum, enjoyed during brunch. However, this tradition rebranded itself in Malaysia, now it means tea-time or a session of spilling the tea. The culture that began in kopitiams have now evolved into cafes, beverage outlets and bars. From sipping bubble teas to enjoying cocktails in speakeasy bars, yum cha now just means “let’s hang out”. So, here is a list of the newest beverages that you and your yum cha buddies can enjoy during your next session.

Starbucks The popular coffee chain is back again with another line of its specialty drinks concoction. Think whimsical and pink! With creamy strawberry sweetness, topped with a thick glossy layer of dark mocha, Starbucks has introduced its new Strawberry Truffle Cream Frappucino Blended Beverage that is crafted for sweet tooths. Those who prefer a more refreshing drink but has the same fanciful taste, can opt for Starbucks Truffle Cream Cold Brew. If you are not a coffee person but do not want to miss out on a yum cha session with your besties, you can opt for the returning Starbucks Belgium Chocolate Frappucino Blended Beverage.

Zus Coffee To truly embrace the yum cha energy, head over to Zus Coffee for its variation of a kopitiam staple – Cham. An age-old affair of coffee and tea, Cham is a drink originally from Hong Kong known as Yin Yong. Zus Coffee took on the Malaysian classic and innovated Cham Latte. But, there is a catch, you can make your choice of premium tea leaves from three options: Jasmine, Oolong and White Peach. A refreshing twist on the usually heavy drink, Zus Coffee’s Cham Latte hits the right spot without taking away from the authenticity of Cham. A little something for everyone, there is also milk tea variations for their tea leaves options.

Chagee A yum cha session can get heavy, especially when the tea is piping hot. Chagee’s latest thirst-quenching Fruit Tea Series will cool you and your gang down during an intense tea session with its Minty Citrus Jasmine and classic Citrus Jasmine Tea. Chagee’s new fruit tea series is in collaboration with the game Honour of Kings. There is also merchandise (diatomite coasters and tote bags) for fans of Honour of Kings and those who spend RM40 and above in a single receipt will get a free tote bag.

Oatside If tea and coffee are a bit too strong for your taste, hold a yum cha session with Oatside instead. You can even do it in the comfort of your own home. Making oat milk accessible for a wider crowd, Oatside is now priced at RM9.90, down from its original price of RM14.50. So, head over to your nearest Village Grocer, Jaya Grocer, Ben’s Independent Grocer, The Food Merchant, QRA, Aeon and Seibu+ to stock up for your yum cha session. Oatside does not only come in one regular flavour Barista Blend as it also has a chocolate option for choco-lovers.