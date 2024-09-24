BEING overwhelmed by anxiety and engulfed in the silence of being alone are some of the things most feared by certain individuals. Feelings of unease, overreactions and other issues start creeping in, making them feel increasingly threatened.

For Zynakal, the experiences of those who suffer from extreme anxiety are not something to be taken lightly as anyone can experience it in their daily lives.

Drawing from the struggles of people often attacked by anxiety, Zynakal has poured his thoughts and feelings into his latest song Kenapa Kembali.

“I try to understand the hearts of those who are anxiety fighters, especially when they are alone. What they feel is then translated into the lyrics of Kenapa Kembali.

“The story focuses on a romantic relationship that cannot continue due to recurring issues,” Zynakal explained.

Entirely composed by Zynakal and reflecting his maturity, the track was released on Aug 9, on all digital streaming platforms, and the music video has been released on Warner Music Malaysia’s YouTube channel.

The singer, known for his hit song Terbang, revealed he is set to record a full album soon. The album will feature Kenapa Kembali along with other songs currently in production.