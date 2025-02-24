IT takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice to save up for a car on a low salary, let alone an electric vehicle (EV).

A local woman shared how she managed to secure a BYD Seal with a mere salary of RM2,500.

The BYD Seal recently launched two variants in Malaysia, priced from RM179,800: RM180,430 on-the-road without insurance for the Seal Premium (extended range), while the Seal Performance AWD costs RM199,800: RM200,430 on-the-road without insurance.

The 24-year-old, on Threads, said she paid for everything by herself.

According to @carmensbaeisfood, she made a downpayment of RM31,000 and set up a payment plan of RM1,700 for nine years, but she aims to settle the EV loan within seven years, as the plan is flexible.

“I don’t want to have regrets when I grow old. I believe I will (be able) to purchase my dream car in the future, but I am positive I will regret not buying myself a BYD Seal when I look back on life,” Carmen said in her post.

Realistically, no one can afford the EV on that salary, so Carmen explained in the comments section that she has been saving up since secondary school through part-time jobs and being frugal by saving as little as RM2 on food orders.

Not only that, but she currently holds three part-time jobs to help pay off her BYD Seal and other expenses.

In terms of her financial commitments, Carmen said in her post that she doesn’t have to pay for her secondary school and university fees because of full scholarships.

Furthermore, she doesn’t have major financial commitments besides her EV, as she lives with her parents.

“Living with family means no rent, just bills and transferring monthly household expenses to my mother,” she said, replying to a comment.

One netizen asked why Carmen chose to buy the EV, and she said she feels it is a “motivating factor” for her to work harder.

The 24-year-old also responded to another user who disagreed with her decision. She replied that she is using part of her money to invest, adding that everyone has different financial priorities in life, but she agrees with the user’s comment that her decision to buy the EV may not be the “smartest move.”