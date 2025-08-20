32-year-old earning RM3k considers working in Singapore, regrets working in Malaysia

REACHING our 30s often brings a wave of reflection and comparison — particularly when it comes to career progress and financial stability. As peers begin to achieve visible milestones like home ownership, car purchases, or successful careers abroad, it’s easy to feel left behind.

For some, these comparisons can trigger feelings of regret and self-doubt, especially when the cost of living continues to rise while salaries remain stagnant.

A 32-year-old currently earning only RM3,000 shared his regret about working in Malaysia after discovering that he was left with very little each month, once commitments such as his parents’ insurance and car loan had been paid — according to a Xiaohongshu post.

The Malaysian felt the weight of their current reality after finding that they had only RM77 left in savings, and comparing themselves with friends working in Singapore who had already purchased property and cars.

“Thinking back, I do regret my decision to stay in Malaysia to build a career.

“Every month is a struggle to make ends meet. Now at 32, is it too late to consider going to Singapore?” they asked in his post.

Users rallied in support of the Malaysian and encouraged them to apply for a job in Singapore and give it a try.

One user also shared that comparing oneself to others is not important, and advised the individual to focus on self-improvement — praising their self-awareness and willingness to acknowledge their shortcomings.

“It’s not too late for you to work in Singapore. Remember, if there’s determination, it’s never too late. Keep going, you’ve got this!” another advised.

As many supportive users have reminded, it’s never too late to pivot, explore new opportunities, or take a leap of faith. With resilience and determination, there’s always a path forward — whether at home or across the border.