A couple has taken their pre-wedding photoshoot to the next level, sparking a wave of humorous “what if?” reactions from netizens.

In a 20-second TikTok clip posted by @tpaitrbng_ — a firefighter — the groom-to-be staged a dramatic pre-wedding shoot with his fiancée, featuring a fiery backdrop and water-covered ground.

Dressed in a full firefighter uniform — a striking orange Nomex suit, white helmet, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) — the man carried his fiancée, who wore a peach-coloured wedding gown and a crown-like headpiece.

The post, which has amassed 1.8 million views, also garnered 161,600 likes, nearly 3,000 comments, and 15,700 shares on TikTok.

Netizens quickly jumped into roast mode, poking fun at the profession-themed shoot and imagining alternative scenarios.

A user named @muhammadiqbal_592 quipped, “What if the groom was a policeman, bro? Would the background be a lock-up?”

Mocking the fiery setting, @budakbetul0301 joked, “Bro, put out the fire first. Your duty’s not done yet!”

Amid the humour, some defended the couple’s creativity and originality.

“Why are people thinking like this? Let them enjoy what they like. No one’s forcing you to follow,” said @abd.halim127.

Another user, @zhasrix, took a more poetic approach to wish the couple, saying, “A sea of flames — the firefighter swam through it to find true love. May the marriage last until the end of time.”