Abang Gerak Solo provokes trained fighter, KOed in one punch goes viral

A video showing a burly built man provoking another individual allegedly believed to be a trained MMA fighter before getting knocked out with a single has gone viral recently.

The nearly-one-minute Facebook video posted by Penang Netizen, yesterday, shows the man hurling abuse at the other individual dressed in a pink-coloured singlet as he taunted him into a fight.

The incident believed to have occured in Seri Kembangan, Selangor also saw a lady trying to prevent the man labelled as “Abang Gerak Solo” due to the label on his T-Shirt from continuing to provoke the other individual.

Despite the lady’s efforts, the man proceeded to try and assault the other man. The video then cut into a scene right out of the movie.

Both men are seen approaching each other with a fighting stance before the supposed MMA fighter throws a knock-out punch which landed straight on the other man’s face, sending the man to the road kerb, hitting a metal post, on his way down.

Security guards near the vicinity help the visibly hurt man up, as he is seen with a nose bleed.

The video which has since gain 2.3 million views and over 8,400 comments at the time of writing saw many netizens criticising Abang Gerak Solo for his rash and provocative behaviour.

User Esah Lah said: “Trying to show he is a fighter, but turns out to be lighter without gas.”

While another use Abdul Rahman Jabar said: “It wasn’t the punch, but hitting the pole that hurts.”

As of press time, it is unclear whether the police have been alerted to this incident.