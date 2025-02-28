FOR many fresh graduates, entering the workforce comes with uncertainty—low starting salaries, demanding hours, and a steep learning curve. But one Malaysian chartered accountant is proof that perseverance pays off.

Over the span of a decade, she grew her monthly salary from RM2,800 to over RM20,000, a journey that recently caught public attention when influencer @malaysiabestie shared her story on Instagram.

In the viral interview, she opened up about her career path, beginning as an auditor at one of the Big Four accounting firms—Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, or Ernst & Young. Like many in the field, she started with a modest salary and grueling work hours.

Rather than feeling discouraged, she embraced the experience, focusing on skill-building and industry exposure. Over the years, she honed her expertise, worked with diverse clients, and built a strong professional reputation.

Her efforts paid off. As she advanced in her career, so did her salary—eventually reaching over RM20,000 a month, a milestone she never imagined when she first started.

Despite her financial success, she emphasised that job satisfaction goes beyond numbers. Helping clients navigate financial challenges and collaborating with professionals across industries bring her fulfillment.

Even with a decade of experience, she remains committed to self-improvement, keeping up with industry trends, and adapting to new challenges.

For aspiring accountants, her advice is straightforward: “Study well, because this field requires a lot of technical knowledge. However after graduating, it’s important to gain working experience in jobs like accounting or auditing.

“You do not just deal with numbers on financial statements but also have to interact with many different clients. So problem solving skills are very important,” she shared.

Netziens shared their thoughts in the comments.

One user called cyhong_99 commented: “Joining a Big 4 firm right after graduation means you’re definitely capable. You’ll be dealing with major clients—it’s not easy, and you’ll face all kinds of tough characters. Keep going!”

“How doesn’t she look half dead after working in that field for 10 years, especially at a Big 4 firm?” hazim_hanafiah asked amusedly.

“I’ve been a doctor for over 10 years and have even become a specialist, but my salary is still below RM10,000,” gracekhj wrote.

“12 years as a doctor in a government hospital, also as a specialist, the salary can’t exceed 10 thousand ,” leeweekhuan commented, sharing the same sentiment.