IS it justifiable for SPM leavers to demand a salary of RM2,300 when they have no diploma or degree and lack work experience, especially considering Malaysia’s minimum wage is RM1,700?

A frustrated Malaysian woman recently voiced her thoughts on social media, ranting about some SPM leavers applying for jobs and expecting RM2,300 salaries despite having zero work experience.

Izyan Syahirah, in a post on Threads, shared how some SPM leavers would demand this salary with no experience to back it up.

“The problem is, they’ve just finished SPM and then they demand a salary of RM2,300. No work experience at all,” she said.

To make matters worse, the candidates proudly respond with a “Let me think about it” when informed that the offered salary is RM1,700, which is considered good when factoring in overtime and allowances.

Many netizens agreed with Izyan’s frustration, recounting similar encounters with SPM leavers applying for jobs.

“I just met one earlier. She just finished SPM, no experience, and I offered her a regular position to gain experience. But she wanted to apply to be a Mandarin teacher even though she doesn’t know basic Mandarin! I was lucky I didn’t faint,” commented @nieja_husin.

“I totally get you! As a hirer, it’s really shocking to meet people like that. They act so entitled, like we’re the ones desperately trying to hire them. It’s honestly so frustrating!” agreed @woiinaa.jpg.

Others pointed out that even university graduates often struggle to secure RM2,300, let alone SPM leavers.

“Haha, exactly! Even those with a degree aren’t guaranteed RM2,300. But if you have enough experience, even with just an SPM, you might be able to demand that kind of salary. It’s all about the skills and experience!” said @lepetite_1004.