IN a rare and alarming protest, a Bangkok condominium resident released two large snakes in the building’s hallway to warn a neighbour whose noisy dog had disturbed the peace for nearly two years.

The condo, which enforces a strict no-pets policy, had seen repeated complaints from residents go unaddressed by management, Bangkok Post reported.

The incident came to public attention after a video showing the snakes slithering outside an apartment door was shared on Facebook by the snake owner.

In his post, he explained his actions, saying he loved animals and was responding to his neighbour’s own claim of being an animal lover.

“Today I brought two. Tomorrow I’ll bring more. I could not carry the bigger one today,“ he wrote.

The video quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

Some viewers voiced safety concerns over the presence of snakes in a shared residential space, while others condemned the condo management for neglecting residents’ complaints about the noisy dog.

One comment read, “If they find only the snake owner, and not the dog owner, they might find snakes in their office next.”

Despite the building’s no-pets rule, some residents have kept dogs and cats, causing ongoing noise disturbances.

The man said he had lodged complaints for years without any resolution and expressed regret to neighbours uninvolved in the dispute.

Following the incident, condo management took action by fining the dog owner 10,000 baht (approx. RM1,300) for violating the pet ban and ordering the removal of the animals.

Meanwhile, the snake owner was given a formal written warning and instructed to remove the reptiles from the premises.