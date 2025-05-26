A humorous incident unfolded in a building’s parking lot when a stanced Perodua Axia faced difficulty crossing a speed bump.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, @axiandd, the driver attempted to navigate the spiral ramp.

The lowered suspension of the Axia, a modification common among car enthusiasts for aesthetic appeal, caused the vehicle’s bumper to scrape against the small bump on the ground.

Amused by the situation, a member of the public stepped in to assist by gently lifting the car’s bumper, allowing the vehicle to clear the obstacle.

Despite the unconventional method, the tricky part came to an end successfully as the driver and the man who helped him through, shared a laugh over the incident.

However, as the car completed the challenge, the bumper made contact with the ground, producing a loud echo throughout the parking lot.

Fortunately, no damage was reported to the vehicle.

Garnering over 232,6000 views and 3,204 likes, the video has sparked discussions among netizens, with many suggesting that the owner consider installing air suspension.

Air suspension systems allow for adjustable ride height, providing the flexibility to raise the vehicle when approaching obstacles and lower it for aesthetic purposes.

“If it’s like this, how about you switch to air suspension? It won’t inconvenience you anymore. I know it’s expensive, but Malaysia isn’t suitable for using cars with cut springs, bro,” @ghostlove_1 commented.

Referring to the bumper hitting the ground, @singkarad0 quipped the driver to put ‘minyak gamat’ at the spot it got hit.

This incident serves as a lighthearted reminder of the balance between aesthetics and functionality in vehicle modifications.