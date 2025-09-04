Banker laments customer buying Honda City RS with RM2k salary, netizens ask “How do you eat?”

BANK employees in Malaysia are once again shaking their heads over unrealistic buyer expectations.

A recent Threads post went viral after one banker shared a story about a customer whose demands were, frankly, absurd.

“Customers buying cars these days are giving bankers a headache too. Their basic salary is RM1,700, net pay RM2,000, yet they want to buy a Honda City RS with full loan.

“They refuse to take a lower-spec model and act super arrogant. When people act like that, I respond in kind: ‘Ma’am, why don’t you try applying for an Axia manual instead?’

“Even that might not get approved. Ended the call immediately. Such a ridiculous customer,” the banker wrote.

Netizens were quick to weigh in, with many sympathizing with the banker.

“Just tell the customer to apply for a motorcycle,” one user called matchastober1 joked.

“Yesterday I saw on TikTok a guy earning RM1,700 net, taking a Honda City with a monthly payment of RM900. I was like, how do you even eat after paying for the car? I pay RM500 for my car, earn more than that, and even then I have to save hard,” anssazlan shared.