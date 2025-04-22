According to EPF’s Belanjawanku 2024–2025 guide, a single individual with a car living in the Klang Valley needs at least RM2,800 a month to get by. For a married couple with two children, that figure rises to approximately RM7,440.

Yet, in a recent viral post, one Malaysian has shed light on just how tough it can be to survive below that line—earning only RM2,500 a month in KL.

In a heartfelt Threads post, @eric_rizal1988 compared surviving on his current salary in KL to playing Squid Game.

He broke down his monthly expenses:

Room rental: RM600

Eating out twice daily: RM600

Commuting to work: RM200

Phone and internet bills: RM100

That alone totals RM1,500, leaving him with less than RM1,000 for everything else.

He pointed out that this doesn’t account for emergencies, sending money to his parents, or expenses for his children.

“A lot of people say, ‘Just get a better-paying job.’ But not everyone has that opportunity. Some are highly educated and still struggle to land jobs that match their qualifications. They just take whatever’s available.”

@eric_rizal1988 also spoke about the emotional toll of financial hardship, especially in a society where vulnerability is often misunderstood.

“What’s even sadder is that many are too ashamed to talk about this. It feels like admitting you’re struggling makes people look down on you. But the truth is—you’re not alone.

“This isn’t about being lazy. It’s the system that’s making us struggle. Prices keep rising, but salaries remain the same. We’re not asking to live in luxury. We just want to live peacefully.

“If you’re going through this, I feel you. And if you’re doing okay right now, please don’t forget those who are still fighting.”

The post quickly resonated with many, sparking thoughtful discussions online. Several users chimed in with practical advice and words of encouragement.

@iqinnohibi offered some budget-friendly tips: “If you’re single, sharing a room is much cheaper. Try cooking simple meals at home. You can still find rice with dishes for around RM7, though not in restaurants. For phone and internet, there are unlimited plans under RM40 if you know where to look. Always keep trying—take on side gigs, switch jobs, pray, and ask for prayers from those whose duas are easily accepted. God willing, things will slowly get better.”

@sazliana added her perspective based on conversations with younger colleagues: “I often chat with the younger staff in the office about how they manage their budgets. They’re smart about it. Many use prepaid plans costing just RM30 and make sure their rented rooms come with Wi-Fi. They rent near MRT stations, so commuting only costs about RM50 with the My50 pass. They pack meals daily and prepare food on weekends. They may not live in luxury—but they’re comfortable. Wishing the best for everyone out there who’s trying their best.”