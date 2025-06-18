“BM C+, English D, Mathematics E” – 28-year-old married M’sian asks if she should retake SPM

Would you go back to school over a decade later to resit your SPM?

That’s the question a 28-year-old Malaysian woman recently posed to netizens after sharing a snapshot of her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results from 2014 on Threads.

In the post, she explained that she sat for her SPM 11 years ago, is now married, and has no children.

Her results showed a mix of grades:

C+ for Bahasa Melayu, Sejarah, Perdagangan, and Ekonomi Asas

D in Bahasa Inggeris

E in Mathematics

B+ in Science

G (Fail) in Bahasa Arab

“Guys, I really need your opinion. F28, married with no kids. SPM 2014. Based on the results, should I retake?”

The post quickly gained traction, with Malaysians from all walks of life chiming in.

Some praised her for even considering such a bold step:

“You should. My friend in her early 30s retook SPM and now she’s a corporate lawyer. Go chase your dream,” wrote @ika.syfqh.

“If you think it will help you feel better about your life and build your confidence, then go for it,” added @nxrmeexrra.

Others took a more practical approach, advising her to explore alternative education pathways:

“Personally, I don’t think it’s necessary. The syllabus has changed and your results aren’t that bad. Consider enrolling in a community college or workshop in a field you’re passionate about,” said @lucamin_x.

“After retaking, what’s your plan? Continue with a diploma? If that’s the goal, there are many certificate programmes from private colleges that can get you there without needing to redo your SPM,” noted another user.