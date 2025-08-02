Brazen robbery spree in Bukit Mertajam sparks outrage among netizens

A gang of robbers have pulled out multiple robberies within the Bukit Mertajam, Penang area which has sparked outrage among netizens calling for them to be arrested as soon as possible.

The gang can be seen barging into a home and ransacking the place with their machete knives as they looked for money and valuables to steal.

One of them even threatened a man to show his wallet for money but he didn’t have anything in his pocket and thankfully left unhurt.

This was one of two robberies carried out by the same group where the other robbery involved a female attendant at a shop lot.

Netizens chimed in saying that robberies like this have to stop at all cost.

@BreakfastLeather2228 said this kind of robbery happens way too often and that the group of robbers shouldn’t see the light of day anymore.

@HiddenTest reminded everyone to never leave home with doors unlocked, be it occupied or vacant.

“You don’t realise that there might be people monitoring your every move on a daily basis to calculate the perfect moment to invade your peace and rob your happiness,“ he said.

He added that there are people who watch certain victims for days and weeks to carefully consider their chances of looting their homes when the opportunity comes.

@Ok_Statistician2730 was surprised that the group of robbers thought they could get away with the robbery knowing that there was CCTV installed in the home and that the police will eventually find out about their crime.

@musherboy said once all transactions become cashless, robbers will be irrelevant as they won’t have any cash to steal anymore.

@suzuki_jun1412 said its a pity that the robbers are perfectly well yet choose not to earn a proper living, instead choosing to rob others who are trying to earn a living of their own.