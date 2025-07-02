Bus driver caught gaming on KL-Penang route, netizens slam shocking safety risk

A shocking video of a bus driver playing mobile games while ferrying passengers from Kuala Lumpur to Butterworth, Penang has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over road safety.

The video, shared by local newscaster Tan Chia Yong on Facebook, shows the driver balancing both wrists on the steering wheel while holding a mobile phone, completely engrossed in a game.

The bus was in motion throughout the incident, and the driver only glanced at the road briefly before returning to his phone.

According to Tan, the clip was sent by a viewer whose friend from China was onboard the long-distance bus during the June 22 trip.

“In the video, the bus driver was shockingly playing a mobile game while driving! She asked, “Are all Malaysian drivers like this?” I gasped — of course not!

“This is one bad apple that must be held accountable. Driving a bus like that is absolutely terrifying!” he wrote.

He also urged Transport Minister Anthony Loke to investigate the incident and take immediate action.

The comment section of Tan’s post was flooded with criticism and concern.

One user called LC Ch’ng commented: “No wonder so many accidents happen — it’s because there are too many irresponsible people like this. If they want to risk their own lives, fine, but they shouldn’t treat other people’s lives like a game.”

“The bus company should install cameras at the front and back of the driver’s seat to ensure that all bus drivers are driving safely. This issue is brought up almost every year, but it keeps happening again and again,” KS Ng wrote.