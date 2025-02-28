A local woman recently found a stray cat in a predicament after noticing the poor feline stuck under a flyover believed to be located in Kuala Lumpur.

In a TikTok video by @eda_elysees, she noticed the cat stuck under the flyover, not attempting to climb down from there.

Refusing to leave the cat behind in that place, she quickly contacted the Civil Defense Force (APM) for help.

In several updates on TikTok, the APM personnel was seen on a crane slowly ascending to where the cat was and managed to rescue it.

A closer at the cat showed it in a slightly frail and dirty state presumably from being stuck under the flyover for quite a while and the young woman replied to a user in one of the updates speculated that the cat was probably attacked by stray dogs.

According to a user in one of the TikTok updates, it is believed that the feline is currently under the care of the Kuala Lumpur APM.

Netizens praised the young woman for taking the time to help out the poor cat.

Meanwhile, other users speculated that the cat could have been abandoned near the flyover and believed it climbed through a drain hole.