$!Chicken crashes into car windshield in viral dashcam clip

NOT every day do we witness such a bizarre encounter on the road.

In a viral dashcam footage, posted by wa_za0309 on TikTok, a black chicken is seen standing calmly by the roadside as the vehicle approaches.

“When I said the windshield cracked because of a chicken, no one believed me,“ read the caption of the video.

The 11-second clip, recorded by the car’s owner, shows the car moving past the chicken without any unusual behaviour.

However, just as the vehicle passes, the chicken suddenly launches itself into the air and crashes directly into the windshield.

The impact is immediate and forceful, causing the glass to crack on the spot.

The moment is both shocking and bizarre, as the chicken appears out of nowhere and makes no attempt to avoid the vehicle.

While the exact aftermath of the incident is unclear—the chicken’s remains are not visible and the video becomes slightly obscured—the damage to the windshield is clearly seen.