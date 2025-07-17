$!Chicken crashes into car windshield in viral dashcam clip

NOT every day do we witness such a bizarre encounter on the road.
In a viral dashcam footage, posted by wa_za0309 on TikTok, a black chicken is seen standing calmly by the roadside as the vehicle approaches.
“When I said the windshield cracked because of a chicken, no one believed me,“ read the caption of the video.
The 11-second clip, recorded by the car’s owner, shows the car moving past the chicken without any unusual behaviour.
However, just as the vehicle passes, the chicken suddenly launches itself into the air and crashes directly into the windshield.
The impact is immediate and forceful, causing the glass to crack on the spot.
The moment is both shocking and bizarre, as the chicken appears out of nowhere and makes no attempt to avoid the vehicle.
While the exact aftermath of the incident is unclear—the chicken’s remains are not visible and the video becomes slightly obscured—the damage to the windshield is clearly seen.
Viewers were left baffled by the randomness of the encounter, with many in disbelief that a chicken could cause such an incident.
One user, s.azw.m, commented, “Why do people think chickens are innocent? I once got into a motorcycle accident because a chicken flew into my wheel out of nowhere.”
Another, _amlnna, joked, “Sis! Go find that chicken!” to which the original poster replied, “Only saw it after making a U-turn—poor thing’s already gone.”
Others shared their thoughts on the chicken’s fate, with strawberrylsz__ saying, “Thank you, sis, because now I don’t have to overthink the life of a chicken—either way, it’s getting eaten someday.”
Comparisons between chickens and other animals also popped up, with ameerajamal_ writing, “Chickens and cats are the same species—they only cross the road once you get close, then double back again.”
The hilarity continued as asyueeeeeee asked, “How do you even file an insurance claim for that? The chicken’s already dead,” prompting wa_za0309 to respond, “I don’t even know the owner of the chicken.”