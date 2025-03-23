A Chinese influencer has drawn attention online after renting a humanoid robot for 10,000 yuan (approx. RM6,192) to handle household chores and accompany him on a date.

Zhang Genyuan, a 25-year-old economics graduate from New York University, rose to fame on a mainland dating reality show in 2022 and now shares travel content with his 1.4 million followers on Chinese social media.

On March 13, he posted a video of himself spending a day with the G1 humanoid robot, which quickly amassed over 40,000 likes.

Developed by Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, G1 was released in May last year at a price of 99,000 yuan (approx. RM61,921). Standing 127 cm tall and weighing 35 kg, the robot is known for its agility and ability to perform martial arts moves, South China Morning Post reported.

With many G1 owners offering rental services online, prices range from 8,000 to 16,000 yuan (approx. RM4,865 to RM9,730) per day. Inspired by sci-fi depictions of human-robot cohabitation, he decided to test the experience himself.

In the video, he activates the robot, which promptly stands up and introduces itself.

“Hello, Mr Zhang, nice to meet you,“ G1 says before listing its abilities, including cooking, cleaning, and accompanying him on outings.

When Zhang asks if it knows who he is, the robot accurately recites his profession and follower count, even adding a compliment.

He laughs, remarking, “It has not even started serving me yet, and it is already flattering me!”

However, G1’s housework skills leave much to be desired.

The robot clumsily cracks eggs, spills milk while cooking, and struggles with sweeping and mopping, frequently bumping into Zhang.

Despite these mishaps, the experience remains entertaining.

He later takes G1 for a walk, holding its hand as it expertly navigates obstacles and even runs alongside him. When asked to dance, the robot momentarily loses control before apologising. “I know you are not mad at me. It is just that I did not do well enough,“ G1 says.

Touched by its sincerity, he jokes, “I will not need a girlfriend to provide emotional value anymore.”

As their day together comes to an end, Zhang shares drinks with the robot by a river and reflects on the experience.

“The robot makes me feel no loneliness at all,“ he says. The video concludes with G1 hugging Zhang, who expresses, “I have to return you tomorrow. I am going to miss you.”

Online reactions varied, with one user commenting, “It seems G1 is not great at housework, but it is a fantastic listener and friend.”

Another joked, “10,000 yuan for a day? Mr Zhang, come rent me instead, I only need 800 yuan (approx. RM486) a day. I can cook, clean, and even help with kids’ homework.”

Humanoid robot rental services are becoming increasingly popular in China.

In February, robots assisted human police officers on patrol in southern China, while viral videos have captured robots delivering wedding rings and toasting guests at celebrations.