Young Chinese women find virtual love in 'Deepspace'

BEIJING: Rafayel's girlfriends went all out to celebrate their lover's birthday, renting malls across China for parties, decorating high-speed trains with his photos, and even staging a dazzling drone show.

But the birthday boy was absent from every event -- he's a virtual character in the romantic mobile game “Love and Deepspace“ that has won over millions of young women in China and beyond.

Launched last year, the game blends monster-hunting action with sometimes-raunchy cutscenes in a futuristic world where “love knows no bounds”, according to Shanghai-based developer Papergames.

And players are hooked on its realistic 3D character modelling, immersive narratives and the chance to build relationships with five distinct virtual boyfriends.

Since its release in January 2024, the game has earned more than $500 million worldwide on the Google Play store and Apple's App Store.

About 40 percent of its revenue comes from overseas, market research firm Sensor Tower told AFP.

For many, these virtual companions offer more than entertainment -- they provide emotional fulfilment.

Liu Xue, a 25-year-old office worker, likens her connection with Rafayel to a real-life romantic relationship.

“To myself, or to my inner circle of close friends, I would say that we are lovers,“ she told AFP at a birthday event in Beijing.

“I don’t think I need company in real life.”

He accompanies Liu daily, comforts her when she's down -- and even keeps her up-to-date on her menstrual cycle.

“It’s like emotional sustenance,“ she said.

This attachment, however, comes with a price tag.

While “Love and Deepspace“ is free to download, players often spend heavily on in-game purchases to unlock additional storylines and interactions with their favourite characters.

The game does not offer women partners, though there are similar games that do -- but few with the same reach and popularity.

Third-party surveys suggest that about five to 10 percent of those playing “Love and Deepspace“ are male.

'Better than real life'

Wang Yaya, a 23-year-old university student, has spent over 70,000 yuan ($10,000) on the game and related merchandise.

“I’m happy to pay for the emotional value,“ she told AFP.

Fans pool their money to organise events -- such as those to celebrate Rafayel's birthday -- where they pose for photos with cardboard cutouts of the heartthrob and exchange homemade merchandise.

A seven-year veteran of games like “Love and Deepspace“, Wang attributes the willingness of her and her peers to spend to a lack of emotional support from their parents as children.

“Many of my friends are the same,“ she explained.

And for some players, the virtual romances are much more enticing than real-life dating.

Since discovering games like “Love and Deepspace“, Liu said she has lost interest in dating real men.

“Playing otome games is an especially nice experience and even better than real life,“ she said, referring to the wider genre of romantic games, originally developed in Japan.

Student Liu Yuxuan, 22, sees her bond with Rafayel as a central part of her life.

“Because everyone can have their secrets, some of which you cannot tell others. When you open the game, you can talk to him,“ she said.

“I can reveal myself to him without reservation, and he will show me his love without reservation,“ she said.

Rafayel's love is firm and faithful -- something she says is rare in real life.

Another player, who goes by Zaylia, summed up the game’s appeal for her peers: “It fulfils our fantasy of being in a relationship.”

“Isn’t the greatest use of a relationship itself to provide emotional value?”