CHINA is taking animal welfare to the next level with the launch of its first dedicated pet gym, Gogogym, designed specifically for dogs.

According to the South China Morning Post, the gym will feature pools, treadmills, and professional fitness coaches to help dogs stay healthy and active.

Gogogym, a canine fitness centre in Shanghai created by Singapore-based brand Heal Petcare, recently went viral after posting a video of dogs jogging on treadmills.

Set to officially open by the end of June, the gym is currently trialling its four main areas: a fitness zone, spa and rehabilitation section, massage room, and pet retail space.

Staff say the gym’s mission is to keep pets healthy and energised by encouraging regular exercise as a way to prevent illness.

To ensure each dog receives the best care, professional trainers will be available to design personalised workout routines tailored to individual needs.

The gym is currently hiring certified pet fitness coaches and therapists, with a preference for candidates experienced in canine rehabilitation or veterinary care.

With over 120 million pets, China’s pet industry is shifting from basic care to a focus on wellness and fitness. According to the White Paper on the Pet Industry, spending in the sector reached 300 billion yuan (RM178.63 billion) last year.