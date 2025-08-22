Close your car windows!: Snatch theft at red light in Setapak sparks safety concerns

EVEN getting some fresh air during a car ride no longer feels safe, following a brazen theft at a traffic light junction in Setapak.

In a Threads post that has since gone viral, Ramzul Zidan shared CCTV footage of the incident along Jalan Genting Klang, Setapak, on August 19.

The video showed several vehicles waiting at a red light when a motorcyclist, dressed in a jacket and helmet, slowed down beside a car.

The car’s front passenger window was wound down offering the perfect opportunity for the thief to strike.

Without warning, the motorcyclist reached into the vehicle and snatched a mobile phone from the passenger seat, causing panic inside the car.

He sped off within seconds, leaving the driver and passenger visibly shocked. In the commotion and urgency to respond, the driver accidentally hit into the car in front.

Ramzul said the suspect was caught later that same day and the stolen phone was also recovered and seized as evidence.

Many online have expressed alarm over how quickly the incident unfolded.

User Sara Zane commented, “Too engrossed with the phone to realise the motorbike had slowed down. Always be aware of your surroundings!”

As this incident highlights, even routine stops at traffic lights now demand heightened vigilance.