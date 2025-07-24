Courier says man in blazer took parcel, turns out it’s a cat

MISSING parcels are every online shopper’s nightmare — but one case turned out to be hilariously wholesome when the “culprit” turned out to be a cat.

Threads user Haikal Hakim shared a WhatsApp message from his courier, notifying him that his parcel had just been collected.

Perplexed, Haikal asked who had taken it. The courier replied, saying the person wore a white t-shirt and black blazer, and was seated in front of the house — but didn’t respond when spoken to.

Growing increasingly worried, Haikal requested a photo as proof, fearing the parcel had been mistakenly handed to a stranger.

To his surprise, the photo revealed none other than his cat — a black feline with a white patch on its neck.

Playing along, Haikal replied, “Oh, if it’s the white t-shirt and black blazer one, then it’s fine. Her name is Aten.”

The courier responded that he was only joking, and the hilarious exchange quickly went viral.

Netizens were left in stitches, with many commenting on the cat’s “judging” expression.

“At first, reading it made my blood boil. But by the end, I was bursting out laughing,” wrote Farah Zahid.

Another user quipped, “The person who took the parcel was acting so dramatic! No wonder the courier guy said there was no response — hahaha.”

Aten has since gained unexpected online fame, with many calling her both adorable and a surprisingly convincing “parcel guard”.