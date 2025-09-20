Customer’s complaint allegedly ignored after finding roach in drink

ONE would expect to receive a proper apology from an eatery after being served tainted food or drink, as it is clearly a food safety violation.

For one woman, this was not the case, as she did not receive an adequate response from a well-known chain coffee shop after allegedly finding a small cockroach in her drink.

“I have sent an e-mail and messaged their customer service but have not received a single response,” she alleged in a Threads post.

She added that the customer service representative allegedly told her that she was sending the messages during “non-business hours,” despite sending the messages during the coffee shop’s operating hours at 12pm.

According to a screenshot attached to the message on the coffee shop’s Instagram page, the woman was shown to have received automated replies stating that the messages were sent outside the customer service’s “support hours”.

However, not all was lost, as things began to improve after she relayed the issue to a friend who was allegedly connected to the coffee shop chain – who then managed to escalate the matter.

It turned out that the woman had unknowingly sent her complaint to the Indonesian branch of the coffee chain instead of the Malaysian team.

A screenshot of an e-mail from the Malaysian customer service representative stated that the woman’s e-mail was “accidentally” sent to the Indonesian team, which resulted in the Malaysian side receiving the complaint much later.

The customer service agent added that the previous bot conversation had not “triggered” a handover to a customer service agent but assured her that the issue would be addressed to prevent such situations in the future.

The customer service agent in the e-mail also assured the woman that the incident would be investigated by an “area manager.”

Netizens, while relieved that the woman finally received a proper response, urged her to report the coffee shop to the authorities, questioning the outlet’s cleanliness.

One user also called for the coffee chain’s customer service to be more proactive in responding to customers’ concerns, as it is part of their job.

Others also called for the woman to be compensated, since the incident was a clear food safety and hygiene violation that could have had serious consequences.

“You deserve some type of compensation. That’s so gross and I’m sorry this happened to you. I would be so disgusted if it happened to me,” a user said.