LTAT launches BERSAMA WIRA campaign to support armed forces families

KUALA LUMPUR: The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) has launched the BERSAMA WIRA campaign to strengthen its commitment towards advancing members’ socio-economic wellbeing.

This initiative enables the public to honour and give back to the nation’s unsung heroes through a whole-of-nation approach.

Beneficiaries include Malaysian Armed Forces families facing critical illnesses or enduring financial hardships across military camps nationwide.

Funds raised will provide care packages containing daily essentials and basic needs sourced from PERNAMA, LTAT’s wholly-owned retail corporation.

LTAT chief executive Mohammad Ashraf Md Radzi stated the organisation remains steadfast in advancing members’ wellbeing through multi-pronged approaches.

He emphasised this includes robust investment strategies securing long-term value and high-impact social performance initiatives.

The BERSAMA WIRA campaign reflects this commitment while aligning with MADANI values of compassion, inclusivity and shared responsibility.

Mohammad Ashraf explained the campaign extends commitment beyond the organisation by creating a platform for all Malaysians to give back.

These heroes dedicated their lives to safeguarding national sovereignty and security deserve collective support during times of need.

Together Malaysians can ensure sacrifices are honoured with tangible care and meaningful impact according to the chief executive.

The campaign was officially launched by LTAT chairman General (Rtd) Tan Sri Azizan Ariffin alongside Mohammad Ashraf during the WIRA Forum.

This inaugural forum featured distinguished former Chiefs of Defence Forces as a platform for dialogue and reflection.

It aims to strengthen national aspirations in preserving harmony and sovereignty through unique military perspectives. – Bernama