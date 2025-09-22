Free MyKad chip replacement offered nationwide until October 7

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (JPN) will provide free replacement for damaged MyKad chips across the country from September 23 until October 7.

This initiative supports the BUDI MADANI RON95 fuel subsidy programme, known as BUDI95.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the service will be available at all JPN offices and counters.

He estimated the government would bear a cost of approximately RM714,660 for this programme.

“Recent data shows an average of 43,000 chip replacement applications per month,” Saifuddin said in a statement.

The government will cover the full cost to prevent technical MyKad issues from blocking eligible citizens from receiving BUDI95 subsidies.

Saifuddin advised Malaysians to maintain their MyKad in good condition.

He emphasised that the card is not just an identification document but also a key to accessing essential government services like targeted subsidies.

“The MADANI Government upholds the principles of care and inclusivity, ensuring no eligible citizen is left out,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced a reduction in RON95 petrol price to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05, effective September 30.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, confirmed that all Malaysians with valid driving licences qualify for the subsidy.

Data from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and JPN indicates over 16 million citizens are eligible for the programme. – Bernama