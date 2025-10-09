Dashcam drama: M’sian driver sparks outrage after using petrol pump as parking spot

A dashcam video has gone viral, capturing a frustrating scene at a local petrol station where a driver appeared to treat the pump area as a parking spot, much to the annoyance of others.

The Threads post, captioned,“Common sense is important in daily life,” highlights how inconsiderate behaviour can create unnecessary delays for everyone.

In the footage, a girl is seen fuelling a car before walking away from the vehicle, leaving it parked at the pump.

Moments later, she briefly returns—raising hopes that the car would finally be moved—only to vanish again.

Later, a man believed to be the car’s owner appears. He strolls back and forth between the vehicle and the cashier, even stopping to slowly dispose of some rubbish while casting a judgemental look at the driver behind, whose dashcam captured the incident.

According to the timestamp, the dashcam owner waited nearly five minutes for his turn before giving up and driving off, as the parked car remained in place even after fuelling was done.

Frustrated netizens voiced their anger in the comments. One wrote, “At least the man could have waved his hand and signalled to wait for a while and hurried up his business there.”

Another added, “Even if I take a little longer at the petrol station, I feel bad for making others wait. How are these people not feeling guilty?”

Some things aren’t just about following rules — they’re about using common sense and avoiding unnecessary inconvenience to others.