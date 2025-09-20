Delivery rider allegedly fails to deliver RM425 cake, offers to pay customer back

A Malaysian delivery rider has recently gone viral over an alleged delivery mishap involving a cake priced at over RM400.

According to a Facebook post, the delivery rider was called out by a local man for his alleged failure to deliver a RM425 cake on Thursday (September 18).

The post alleged that the deliveryman had picked up the costly cake at around 7.40am to be delivered to a major media broadcast company located in Kuala Lumpur. The delivery was intended for the man’s client.

The man further claimed that the delivery company has yet to provide a response and complained about how difficult it was to contact them.

“The driver could not be reached. He did not respond to his WhatsApp messages and did not answer my calls. He only arrived at around 1pm but did not deliver the cake! He just headed to the address,” the man alleged in his post.

A screenshot of the conversation showed the deliveryman allegedly assumed that the client no longer wanted the cake.

The deliveryman then offered to financially compensate the customer for the missing cake.

In the post, the man also sought financial compensation totalling the cost of the cake and demanded an apology from the deliveryman.

Netizens urged the man to lodge a police report against the deliveryman, while others alleged having had similar experiences, especially with the delivery platform.

One user speculated that the cake could have been ruined during the delivery process, which may have led the deliveryman to ultimately not deliver the cake even after arriving at the address.